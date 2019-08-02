FFB Library August E-news

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS:

SUMMER READING PROGRAM FOR KIDS AND ADULTS:

Our Summer Reading Program continues through August.

Your reading logs should be turned in before WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21st.

Toddler Tales Tuesday will continue through July 30th.

It is held at the library at 10 to 10:30am

AUTHOR SPOTLIGHT:

Our Author spotlight shines on LEILA MEACHAM this month.

Ms. Meacham is a retired English teacher who wrote her first book after a challenge. Some of her pupils were reading romance paperback novels which she was pleased actually see them reading something. Out of interest, she read one and retorted that she could do better, which is where the challenge was issued by a colleague.

The book was eventually written and published followed by two more.

A long hiatus took place when she began writing again at 65, which culminated in the publication of Roses and three more books, Tumbleweed, Summerset and Titans. Her fifth and most recent book, Dragonfly was published on July 9th this year and due to a set of circumstances, I was pleased to attend my first book-signing event with Ms. Meacham. Her earlier novels will be added to our library collection. We are still waiting for Dragonfly to be delivered.

POSSIBLE MILLAGE TAX INCREASE TO COVER VBC LIBRARY:

You may have seen some discussion about a petition for a millage tax increase to be added to a special election.

Please note that this Millage Tax increase WILL NOT benefit your hidden gem of a library here in Fairfield Bay since we are a Non-Profit Library and rely solely on memberships, donations, volunteers and fundraisers for the majority of our funding. The approximate cost of the Special Election will be $24,000. You will have to vote FOR or AGAINST this additional tax. We repeat, this new tax will NOT benefit the Fairfield Bay Library – and every taxpayer in Van Buren County will have to pay this tax regardless of where they live.

A MEMBERSHIP GIVEAWAY:

Just checking to make sure that you read all the way to the end of newsletter…….

For this giveaway you do not need to count books or movies but fire hydrants….!!!

A large number of our cities fire hydrants have been painted with portraits of your furry friends and other critters for a donation to the animal shelter here in Fairfield Bay.

Your job is to guess how many have currently been painted.

Giveaway runs August 1st through 31st

This giveaway is open to all and we would love to have a winner who does not have a current library membership. Should the winner be a current member, their membership will be extended for one year.



DID YOU KNOW:

The Library has a great selection of Large Print Books and Audio Books.

Because we like to use our funds wisely, made possible by your membership fees, donations of cash and from fundraising, we have found a source for Large Print books at a very competitive price which has allowed us to update the books in this section of the library. Before we had to depend on sales and donations to stock this section since these books are almost twice the price of hardback books.



So, if your arms are no longer, long enough to hold a book in your hand, you might want to check out this section



Our Audio Book sectionis slowly being updated by a grateful patron. He provides cash to purchase from a list of wants, which allows us to use funds to purchase other genres that are not on his list. After he has listened to the books, they are added to the catalog for others to enjoy. A huge thank you to this patron. He knows who he is. So, if you are going on a road trip, check out this section so that you can “read while driving”, and not get pulled over by the police.

Come by and see us. Read on!

Karen Tangen, Library Director



