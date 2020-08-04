FFB Library Aug E-news

Beat the Summer Heat at the Fairfield Bay Library!

A QUICK FUN, FUNDRAISER:

Maybe you have, or maybe you haven’t heard that there is a shortage of a few everyday items? Nope, not talking about TP, gloves, masks and bleach but LOOSE CHANGE!!Yes, that stuff that jingles in pockets, drops to the bottom of a purse, resides in jars waiting for the day you have time to sort it and take it to the bank. Loose change is not circulating in our monetary system very much at the moment so here is the deal:

Empty your pockets, clean out your purse, bring that jar to the Library, dump it all in the jar on the desk and we will sort and take it to the bank. There you go – a quick fun, fundraiser benefiting the Library. You get rid of loose change; banks get loose change for local businesses who still need those coins and you did a good thing.Runs through the whole of August and the Library thanks you.

LIBRARY TO ADD SATURDAY OPENING HOURS:

Beginning Saturday, August 1st 2020, the Library will be open from 10 am through 12.30 pm so that our patrons who cannot come during our current Monday to Friday hours of 1 to 4 pm.

Our COVID rules:

· Mask will be required.

Four patrons in the Library at any one time

No children at this time

· Time limit of 30 minutes.

12TH ANNUAL TEE IT UP FOR LITERACY GOLF TOURNAMENT:

Saturday, August 22nd 2020 is our re-scheduled date for one of our biggest fundraisers of the year.Round up your family and friends and make a foursome.

Don’t have enough to make a foursome, let the Indian Hills Pro Shop know when you sign up and they will build a foursome with others in the same situation.Sign up is at INDIAN HILLS GOLF RESORT, 501-884-6018.

Don’t play golf, or can’t play that day but you would still like to support the Library? Sponsor a hole on the Golf Course! Stop by the Library and see Karen to sign up.

MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL AND YOUR DIGITAL ACCESS:

Membership to the Library renews annually and is a significant part of our operating budget. What is different this year since November is that each membership comes with digital access to over 50,000 books, audiobooks & magazines.

That digital access also renews annually as well. If you are currently reading a book or two or three on your electronic device, that access will also be on hold until you renew. Nothing worse than not being able to finish a book when you are just hitting your stride with the story line. Believe me, I know. Mine happened with a physical book. I got to page 96 and all of a sudden it jumped to page 161.

REGISTER TO VOTE:

Never registered before?

New to the city?

Changed your address since you registered?

Registered in another county, not Van Buren county?

Had a name change since you registered?

Want to vote in the upcoming election in November?

Voter registration forms are available at the Library. Complete one in the Library and we will send it to Clinton. Take one home for each family member and mail it back.

Busting a myth….. you never registered to vote because you did not want to do Jury duty? The County Judge at the time I attended orientation busted that myth very quickly. It is a random combination of the current voter registration list and/or your Driver License that is used to invite you to serve on a Jury. As he put it, you don’t have to register to vote but you do need a Driver License to drive a car.

CURBSIDE PICKUP CONTINUES:

If you would like to use Curbside, we ask that you call the Library at 501-884-4930 during business hours and speak to a staff member. Give them your requests, arrange a date and time for pick up. Come to the Library at the appointed time, call us at the Library to let us know you are outside. Your books etc. will be brought to your car.

BOOK DONATIONS:

The moratorium on book donations remains in effect because we were flooded with donations (found outside in boxes) after the Library closed. We need to sort and sell these items and at this time we frankly have nowhere to store any more till we free up space. Thank you though, for thinking of us.

SAVE THE DATE:

December….. Christmas Tour of Homes

Come stop by the library, grab a great book, and see what all we’ve been up to!

See you soon!

Karen Tangen & Pat Bailey