FFB Library

MODIFIED CURBSIDE PICKUP:

This service has been in place for three weeks with a slight increase in usage each time. We have the logistics worked out which means all requests need to be received by Tuesday so we can pull the BOOKS and AUDIO BOOKS and have them labeled and ready to go. At this time we will not be able to check out movies.

Email your request to [email protected]

Call your request to 501-884-4930

Limit is six items, indicate your preferred genres, identity favorite authors and if you have a particular title and author in mind, let us know that too.

The photo below contains some of the latest books entered into the catalog since the Library closed so if you see something you would like, let us know. First asked, first given.







BOOK PACKS:

As a service to our patrons and community we have been making BOOK PACKS.

These are a combination of former library books and donations that are packed in new grocery sacks, identified by genre, author or subject, stapled closed and left on the table outside the library and available to take home, read and share.

We ask that you only take one pack per person please. You do not need to return the books to the library. We do not have a schedule of when we do this but try and get the word out on our Facebook page when we do.







RENEW BY MAIL:

Tossing this out there because a few patrons have called because they thought their Library card was up for renewal. Yes, some of them were correct, but as a courtesy during this time all active members have been kept open.

Fines were also forgiven for books checked out prior to the closure until they could be safely returned to the drop box.

What this means for the Library is that there has been none of our usual income from renewals, book sales, copies and fax income. Two fundraisers were postponed and our biggest event has been delayed till October 3rd.

So, we would be glad to accept your renewal by mail to generate some income to help this hidden gem of a library maintain the standard that you have come to expect.

The mailing address is 369 DAVE CREEK PARKWAY, FAIRFIELD BAY, AR, 72088

Membership levels are as follows:

Basic………………$15

Household………$25

Visionary…………$50

Supporter……….$100

Lifetime…………..$500

Thank you.



WHEN WILL THE LIBRARY REOPEN:

At this time we are uncertain when we will be able to open the library to patrons. Our aim is to keep both volunteers and patrons as safe as possible during this unprecedented time. At this time the Board has chosen to keep the Library closed until further notice.



BOOK DONATIONS:

While we love to receive your gently used book donations, at this we must ask that you no longer drop any books in the drop box, leave boxes outside the door etc.

We no longer have enough counter or storage space to accommodate any more.

The fact that the annual Big Book Sale had to be postponed or even put off till 2021 means that we will not be able to utilize this fundraising event this year.



SUMMER READING PROGRAM:

This annual event is also on hold.

The Tommy Terrific program may or may not take place. He is so popular that we re-book a date for the following year not long after he comes to the Bay.

We will keep you posted on any changes as they are known.



SAVE THE DATE:

Saturday, October 3rd 2020 will be new date for our annual TEE IT UP FOR LITERACY GOLF TOURNAMENT at Indian Hills Golf Resort.

The date for 2020 Christmas Tour of Homes will be announced soon.