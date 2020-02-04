FFB Chamber of Commerce E-news

The Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce has kicked off their 2020 Membership drive with new decals for all their paid members.

We are looking forward to an amazing year filled with innovative events and activities to promote business, tourism and economic development for Fairfield Bay.

The Chambers next event will be Cupcakes and Characters held at the Lions Club building on Saturday May 23rd from 10 AM to noon. This Event is free and open to the public. Guests are invited to enjoy a cupcake, a refreshment and have their picture taken with as many characters as they would like. A donation jar will be set out to help raise funds to purchase playground equipment for Shirley schools.

We Believe in the Bay!

Jackie Sikes

Chamber Director