FFB Chamber E-news

Locally Owned Business cash mobs (LOB MOB) will resume this month, June 19th at 3:00 pm. Check your email for the “surprise” location or call the Chamber, 501-884-3324. LOB MOB’S are cash mobs where participants agree to spend at least $10.00 at the chosen location. Associate members will receive recognition at the Chamber Gala scheduled for March of 2021 for their participation in these mob events. To become an Associate member go to the Chamber website https://www.ffbchamber.com/become-a-member/associate-member-application/ to sign up.

Our first event of the year will be Fun, Fashion and Food. This event is scheduled for Saturday, August 8th from 2-4 pm at the Visitor/Chamber building. We are looking for Fashion participants with models, Centerpieces from service-related businesses will be given away as door prizes and we need restaurants willing to set up a Taste of the Bay table with samples of their culinary treats. Last year was a huge success and we are looking forward to another great event this year. Tickets for this event will go on sale in July. Cost is $10.00 per person. We will adhere to any state guidelines concerning large events. If we are not allowed to hold this event due to Covid-19 restrictions we will host a digital event, so stay tuned! This is the Chamber’s first big event for the year, and we hope you will attend.

Our second event, Cupcakes and Charactershas been rescheduled for Saturday, September 12, from 10 am to noon at the Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway. This is a free event and is open to the public. Come have your picture taken with as many characters as you would like, enjoy a cupcake and some refreshments. Donation opportunities will be available to help fund new playground equipment for Shirley schools, The Fairfield Bay Animal Protection League, The Van Buren County Literacy Council and The Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce.

It’s a Great Day in the Bay!

Jackie Sikes,

Fairfield Bay Chamber Director