FFB Chamber Aug E-news

Summer Heat Isn’t Slowing Us Down!

Come join in all the FUN at the Chamber – we’d love to see you!

Our first event of the year will be Fun, Fashion and Food.

This event is scheduled for Saturday, August 8thfrom 2 – 4 pm at the Visitor/Chamber building. Masks will be required to enter the building and may be removed when you are seated. Last year was a huge success and we are looking forward to another great event this year. Tickets are available to purchase as a table of 4 or individually. Cost is $10.00 a person and we are limited to only 66 participants so get your tickets early. We will adhere to any state guidelines concerning large events. This is the Chambers first big event for the year; we have some amazing door prizes to give away as well as new fashions to show off! We hope to see you there!

Our second event, Cupcakes and Charactershas been rescheduled for Saturday, September 12, from 10 am to noon at the Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway. This is a free event and is open to the public. Come have your picture taken with as many characters as you would like, enjoy a cupcake and some refreshments. Donation opportunities will be available to help fund new playground equipment for Shirley schools, The Fairfield Bay Animal Protection League, The Van Buren County Literacy Council and The Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce.

ATTENTION ALL VISITORS AND GUESTS! Shop locally for a chance to win a $50.00 cash prize! That’s right; we want to thank you for supporting our Chamber Members. How can you win? Shop, dine or use a service from one of the businesses listed on our website, take a photo of your receipt with the name of the business and date then text your receipt with your name to 501-253-4716. You will be entered into a monthly drawing for $50! One entry per receipt. Winners will be contacted by text and your cash prize will be mailed to you at the end of each month. This offer is good for Visitors and Guests only! Thank you for choosing Fairfield Bay as your destination for your vacation! For a list of our members please visit our website, https://www.ffbchamber.com/.

Locally Owned Business cash mobs(LOB MOB) August 21stat 3:00 pm. Check your email for the “surprise” location or call the Chamber, 501-884-3324. LOB MOB’S are cash mobs where participants agree to spend at least $10.00 at the chosen location. Associate members will receive recognition at the Chamber Gala scheduled for March of 2021 for their participation in these mob events. To sign up to become an Associate member go to the Chamber website www.ffbchamber.com/become-a-member/associate-member-application/

We believe in the Bay!

Jackie Sikes

Executive Director, Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce