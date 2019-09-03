Fairfield Bay Library E-news

Did you know you have several extra services available to you through the library?

NEWSPAPERS

The library has several newspapers for you to peruse. We hold paper copies of Lake Area Weekly, The Voice of Van Buren County,and the Van Buren County Democrat. We also have access to the Arkansas Democrat Gazettevia an iPad or computer. For help accessing the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, just ask at the front desk. We will be glad to help you.

COPY SERVICE

We have always been able to provide black and white copies, but we now also offer color copies. The cost for black and white copies remains at 20 cents per page, and the cost for color copies will be $1 per page. We can now scan a document and forward it to your email address at no cost, or you can purchase a paper copy of a scanned document for $1 per page.

FAX SERVICES

The library has a fax machine if you need to fax documents. We charge $1.50 per page for both outgoing and incoming faxes. Since our fax machine shares our main phone number, we ask that you call us before you ask someone to send an incoming fax so that we can switch our lines over.

AUTHOR SPOTLIGHT: SUSANNA KEARSLEY

Most months we peruse the library shelves to highlight some of our books. This month we have chosen Susanna Kearsley. We have six of her books, and some of them would love to take a trip outside the library. Susanna’s website explains that she started writing around the age of seven and continued to write throughout her teenage years after reading Little Women. She usually wrote the first chapter of a novel or story and moved on to the next story. After Susanna completed college and began a job as a curator, her sister dared her to stop writing first chapters and produce a book. Susanna says she could not resist a dare, and by the end of that summer, she had finished her first novel. There are thirteen titles in her book list ,which includes one title by what she calls her alter ego, Emma Cole. She is currently working on a novella and another full novel.

READING PROGRAM NEWS:

We had two reading logs returned for our children’s program and one reading log returned for our adult’s reading challenge. Although we had hoped for higher numbers since kids all over the country are participating, we hope to do better next year and are looking forward to promoting next summer’s program.

MEMBERSHIP GIVEAWAY WINNER:

Our sign-up up for a membership was open until the library closed on August 31st. We will announce the winner on Facebook and in the October newsletter.