Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce E-News

The Chamber continues to grow, and we were excited to welcome At the Bay Automotive Repairand The Village Marketas our newest members!

We have lots of exciting events on the calendar in the next few months. SAVE THE DATE for these upcoming Chamber Events!

September 26 th : Business After Hours, from 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm at the Lions Club

Festival of Trees Spring 2020– Cupcakes and Characters

Fairfield Bay Welcome Wagon

If you have moved to our community and have not received your welcome bag, please stop by our office (in the Chamber office near the Village Mall) and get a bag full of awesome gifts from our local merchants. We would love to take the time to welcome you! (501-884-3324)

Local businesses, if you are not a member of the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce, go to our website and take a look and see all we have to offer you as a business. We look forward to serving you! Web address: www.ffbchamber.com Phone: 501-884-3324

About the Chamber:

The Fairfield Bay Chamber is an active part of this growing community and is dedicated to making a difference for local and area businesses. The goal of any chamber of commerce is to promote the commercial, industrial, civic, cultural, and general interest of our city, along with our region. The Chamber is an association of businessmen and businesswomen designed to promote and protect the interests of its members. In addition, the Chamber of Commerce plays an important role in local municipalities in promoting business activity and representing chamber members. Chamber of Commerce members often meet to discuss and attempt to shape local policy that relates to the business and overall economic environment. Members also receive the distinction of being a preferred local vendor, as well as being listed on various municipal websites and literature. To find out more, call the Chamber (501-884-3324). We’d love to hear from you!

Fairfield Bay Chamber membership is a proven investment designed to grow your business and create a stronger, more competitive business environment. We look forward to learning more about your business and invite you to JOIN US!

Wishing you the best,

Jackie Sikes,

Chamber Director