Education Center E-news

Greetings Fairfield Bay,

It’s August – time to enjoy the last of summer and look forward to fall. The Education Center was busy with time-honored classes and the wonderfully busy July 4th holiday.

Join Us: Cheeseburger in Paradise, Aug 17, 2019

But most important it’s time for CHEESEBURGER 2019! This annual event will be held on Saturday, August 17th, from 5:30pm-9:00pm at the Conference Center. We will have dancing to the live music of Luck Draw (sponsored by Landry Insurance) and classic cheeseburgers catered by the Bayside Restaurant (sponsored by Ozark Health). Tickets are on sale now at the Conference Center, the Education Center, or from committee members Linda Duncan, Sharon Luxon, Kay Otis or Demi Reynolds.

In addition, we will be offering another AARP Safe Driving Class with Clay Fires in the next month. This class will satisfy the requirements to get a reduction on your driving insurance. Date and time will be announced soon.

July 4th Parade.

This year the Education Center’s entry in the July 4th parade carried Uncle Sam, Betsy Ross, Tom Sawyer, Becky Thatcher and two Huck Fins in the raft floating down the Arkansas River. The celebration of our nation’s birthday continued that afternoon at the Heritage Center with tours, storytelling, watermelon, lemonade and live music provided by Alex Kienlin’s group of front porch pickers.

The 2019 Butterfly Countwas a success thanks to Ruth Andre and Edie Calaway. This year’s event was conducted by 8 participants, and upon first report there were 21 species counted and 131 individual butterflies, including a Red-spotted Admiral, an Orange Sulpher, a Horace’s Duskywing and a Zebra Swallowtail.

Sterling Scholar’s monthly presentations.

Our Sterling Scholar’s monthly presentations continue to bring enlightening and entertaining speakers to the Rotary Club lunches. The fall agenda includes Fairfield resident Dr. Christopher Koy who will present a program on Charles Eastman, founder of the boy scouts, who was also a Santee Dakota native American by the name of Ohiyesa. On September 3 our speaker will be Eric Mills, archeologist with the Arkansas Department of Heritage, and on November 6 we will host Arkansas food critic and cookbook author Kat Robinson, who will present her book “Make Room for Pie” just in time for Thanksgiving. December 4 will feature local resident Jim Beach who will share photos of his 2019 round the world ocean cruise with us.

The Sterling Scholars lecturesare held from 11:30am to 1:00pm at the Indian Hills Restaurant sponsored by the Rotary Club on the first Wednesday of the month. This event is open to the public and purchase of lunch is optional.

Our regular weekly classes – DROP-INS WELCOME

Painting with Jim – $45. Tuesdays 10am-12noon.





On Demand classes – RSVP REQUIRED (class of 3 or more students)

Jeweled Spiders with Fran– $10: Thursdays 1pm- 2:30pm

Wire Wrap Jewelry with Melanie– $35: Thursdays 1pm-4pm





Rural Trail Program.

We have made much progress on the Rural Trail Program’s grant to construct a more accessible path from the Log Cabin Museum and Cabin to the entrance of the Cave with the contractor and the Department of Arkansas Heritage. We hope to break ground in the fall and have the new path dedicated in the spring. And we are pleased to announce a grant award of $1,225 from the Arkansas Department of Heritage to help fund operating expenses at the museum.

Annual Support.

Grants provide only a portion of our operating expenses and we augment our budget with our annual Cheeseburger in Paradise fundraiser in the late summer. But the majority of our foundational support comes from a nominal annual registration fee of $35. This fee is collected after your first class and will be good until December 31, 2020.



I hope you can join us!

Dr. Catherine Swift

Director, Community Education Center





CONTACT:

The Education Center is located in the Village Mall, next to the Mayor’s office, and is open from 9am to 4pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Our classes and events can be found on our Facebook page: FFB Community Education Center. I hope you can join us.

Fairfield Bay Community Education Center

Hours : Open, 9am to 4pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

130 Village Lane Suite 5E, Fairfield Bay, Arkansas. Village Mall, next to the Mayor's office

(501) 884-4440

[email protected]

: Facebook: Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, find classes and events

About the FFB Community Education Center.

An annual Registration Fee of $35 is required after attending your first class and is valid for 12 months. Our resort guests are not required to pay the annual registration fee.