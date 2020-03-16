Diamond Eagles Win 6th Annual Eagles Classic Tournament of Champions

The West Side Eagle Baseball team is starting off the year with a bang. Coming off a final four appearance in last year’s 1A State tournament, the Eagles are starting this year off where they left off last season.

The Diamond Eagles started off the year 5-1 with a victory in the 6th Annual Eagle Classic. Head Coach Shane Davis said, “It’s nice to win our tournament again we haven’t won it since the 2nd Annual. This time of year, you just want your kids to battle and get better each time out and we did that today.” The first game of the tournament pitted the Eagles against the Midland Mustangs. The Eagles did a good job of not letting an early deficit be the difference in the game. “We had some good at bats in the 4th that led to a big inning,” said Davis. “We got a little wild in the 7th walking 6 or 7, but we were able to put the first three runners on in the bottom of the inning.” Asa Carr then hit a key Texas leaguer to score the tying and winning runs, defeating the Mustangs 10-9.

The Diamond Eagles then faced a tough White County Central team. “Jerrod “Peanut” Cothern did a great job on the mound for us that gave our offense time to get going,” Davis said. “I was really proud of the boys to overcome a lot of trash talking coming from the opposing dugout.” The Diamond Eagles used the jeers from the opposing dugout to fuel their fire on the mound and in the field leading them to a 7-4 victory.

Diamond Eagles after winning 6th Annual Eagles Classic

The Eagles rounded out the week defeating Hillcrest 7-4 and Sacred Heart 7-6. When asked about the close games, Coach Davis replied, “They [the games] were tighter than we would have liked, but maybe playing in several close ones early will pay off later.” When asked about later and how it was looking from a competition standpoint, Davis said, “The way I look at it is all teams will be in the same boat. We are just really hoping and praying they don’t cancel the whole season.” Arkansas Activities Association has grounded all spring sports until March 30th, 2020, in light of the COVID-19 virus. After the 30th they will re-evaluate the situation and decide on the remaining of the season.