Derb Bakk Featured NCA Artist

Deb Bakk just recently moved to Fairfield Bay this past November. She had just retired from a job as a bus driver at a K-8 school in northern IL after 24 1/2 years. Deb is a divorced single lady with 4 grown children scattered all over the United States, 3 grandsons and a granddaughter arriving in September. She decided to move here to be closer to her Mom who has lived in Leslie AR since 1994. Deb said, “the cost of living was affordable for me to actually retire. I could finally enjoy life doing my crafts and painting. I love the natural beauty of the Ozarks.” She has been drawn towards the arts since a youngster – when she loved to color in books. Deb seriously got involved in high school and took every class available -drawing, painting, ceramics & photography. She won many awards in the art exhibits and county fairs. After high school Deb took a few classes in the arts and then married and had children. Which at this stage of her life she said, “I would just do crafty projects when I had the time- but always doing something with drawing and painting.” Deb’s favorite medium now is acrylics. She said “I tend to paint a lot of outdoorsy, trees and wildlife in my paintings, but always will venture and try new techniques and themes. My quote is ‘I’ll paint anything that doesn’t move’ such as birdhouses, memorial rocks- just for fun rocks, and murals on walls- I’ve painted it all! “

She does not have any certain person that inspired her but, gives credit to a high school art teacher that pushed her to do her best. Her teacher added extra classes to the curriculum for the few that wanted to further their ambitions in the arts. She has been told she has an eye for color, very detailed, organized, and a jack of all things crafty. She likes many different techniques- abstract, still life, watercolors and mixed media. Detailed drawing is her favorite. Deb has several hobbies which keeps her very busy during her retirement years- scrapbooking, knitting, crocheting, party planner, pen & pencil drawings, puzzles and card & board games and of course painting, along with her love for bowling. She currently bowls in Conway in a league and attends local, state and national bowling tournaments yearly.

When she was house hunting, she had different priorities than the average person – she wanted a house that had a large craft and painting room and lots of storage for all her supplies. She found a home perfect for her in the Fairfield Bay Community. Back in Antioch IL she was teaching art, paint nights and scrapbooking workshops in her home. Now that she has the room & space in her new home, she would love to continue these events. Deb will be offering day & night paint parties in her home for up to 6 people. They can come and enjoy creating their own masterpiece with the help of her instruction and all the supplies needed for a small fee. Deb said “I love to share my talents and knowledge with others and bring out one’s creativeness. I’ve only been here for 4 months and I couldn’t be happier with my decisions. I’m loving this friendly community and looking forward to my retiring years here in Fairfield Bay”.