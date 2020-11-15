COVID-19 shakes up LAS basketball schedule

By Richard Sharp

Lake Area Sports

After having a successful start to the 2020-21 basketball season, COVID-19 has reared its nasty head and forced cancellations and postponements all across the Natural State, some of those games including key conference matchups that will need to be made up at a later time, including shake ups such as Concord heading to Timbo on Tuesday night instead of Izard County, as well as the Lady Pirates not being able to take on Calico Rock this past Friday, both big conference games.

The Pirates rolled to 6-1 and 3-0 in league play with a 68-67 home victory over Calico Rock as freshman floor general Eli Tate led the way with 19 points, getting 18 from All-Stater Braxton Cousins and eight apiece from junior Dylan Byrd and sophomore Eli Heigle. Concord got their second conference win on the campaign with a 58-33 thrashing of Rural Special, with Tate and Cousins each netting 19 apiece and Byrd turning in 10. The Lady Rebels crushed the Lady Pirates in the varsity girls game by a 56-34 tally as senior Abbey Linville scorched the net for 30 points on six three pointers. Concord (0-6, 0-3) sophomore Alexis Alsip had 10 points.

The West Side Lady Eagles redeemed a 53-46 loss to Tuckerman at home with a bounceback triumph over Bergman 55-54 to deal the Lady Panthers their first loss of the season, falling to 6-1. The Lady Eagles (5-2) were paced by senior Kamryn Sutterfield’s 22 points, getting help from classmate Haley Gentry’s 17 and junior Kortnee Finch’s eight. In the loss to Tuckerman, Gentry rang up 21 while Sutterfield had 19. West Side were also 62-21 victors on the road against Timbo, getting 14 points from sophomore Shawna Carlton.

The Eagles (4-2) split on the week with a 71-35 win over Timbo and a 68-42 loss to Tuckerman. Against Timbo, senior Malachi Miller had 17 points followed by junior Travis Gentry with 13. Against the Bulldogs, Miller pumped in 15 and Gentry had 7.

Moving over to White County with Rose Bud, the Ramblers played the lone game on the week with a slim 61-58 loss to 6A Searcy as sophomore Rece Hipp cashed in for 15 points, with Avery Orman (10), Gavin Vaughn and Jared Wray (9) chipping in as well.

Taking to the hardwood for the first time this season will be the Quitman Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs, taking on a three-game week to the tune of Rural Special on Monday, Valley Springs on Tuesday and Parkers Chapel on Friday.