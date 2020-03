The Arkansas Department of Health has just informed me that Fairfield Bay has suffered the first death due to the COVID-19 virus. We are not at liberty to provide any personal and confidential details at this time.

I ask you to please be diligent in protecting yourself and everyone around you. Please follow the guidelines set out by the Centers for Disease Control and the Arkansas Department of Health concerning COVID-19.

Thank you for all your support

Paul Wellenberger

Mayor