Conference Center Events

What’s Happening at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center?

There’s a lot to look forward to over the next few weeks at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center! Get these fun events on your calendar now!

CONFERENCE CENTER UPCOMING EVENTS:

Tuesday, November 13tH: ACOUSTIC MUSIC with GREG, JOHN & FRIENDS

6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m: Music with talented locals and friends. (Free Admission)

Tuesday, November 20th: TUNES with ALLEN

6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m: Fun singalongs with Allen. (Free Admission)

Thursday, December 12th: OLD FASHIONED CHRISTMAS

5:00 p.m: Come join us in celebrating you, our supporters and Conference Center friends. We’ll have cookies and hot chocolate with Santa Claus, plus homemade soups and fare available for $8.00. In addition, EDENSONG CHORALE will be presentingChristmas Joy: A Christmas Celebration(sponsored by North Central Arkansas Foundation for Arts & Education) at 6:00 p.m. We’ll set the scene for you having a Very, Merry Christmas in Fairfield Bay!

SAVE THE DATE: New Year’s Eve

Tuesday, December 31st: “NIGHT ON THE TOWN”

8:00 p.m. – Midnight. ($35.00 tickets in advance. $40 at the door.) Welcome backThe Willie Nash Band from Branson, MO! Heavy hor’ dourves and champagne toast at midnight. Tickets now on sale at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center!

Plus, ENCORE, located off the lobby of the Fairfield Bay Conference Center, is open prior to all public events and may be reserved for private events. The Fairfield Bay Conference Center is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Don’t miss these fun evenings! We look forward to seeing you!