Conference Center Events in March

What’s Happening at the FFB Conference Center

& TheNorth Central Arkansas Art Gallery

Open Tuesday – Friday 9:00am to 4:00pm

Acoustic Music with Greg, John & Friends.

Tuesday, March 10th, 6pm-8pm

All season long on the second Tuesday of the month.

Hang out, kick back, make new friends, welcome visitors, say hello to your neighbors – just a great place for fun. This family friendly gathering is free and open to all. Bring your instruments, share your talent or just kick back and enjoy the evening. ENCORE opens at 5:30pm located off the Conference Center lobby. See you there!

Tunes with Allen

Tuesday, March 24, 6pm-8pm

Fun Sing-Along

A Musical Spring Bouquet

Dr. Aaron Alfred Lee

Sunday March 29, 2pm-4pm

This inspiring pianist returns to the Bay with a selection of spiritual, pop and Broadway melodies. Sponsored by North Central Arkansas Foundation for the Arts & Education





SAVE THE DATES

Murder at Café NoirApril 2, 3 & 4, 6:00 p.m. April 5, 2020, 1:00 p.m.

Dinner & Play, $35.00. Production by Our Towne Productions.

ENCORE, located off the lobby of the Conference Center will be open during these events.