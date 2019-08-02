Conference Center Events in AUGUST

What’s Happening at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center?

AUGUST 17 – CHEESEBURGER IN PARADISE

The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center is once again hosting our “Cheeseburger in Paradise” Annual Fundraiser Dinner/Dance ‪on August 17, 2019, at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center ‪from 5:30pm – 9:00pm.

This year’s event features the classic cheeseburger catered by the new Bayside restaurant, dancing to the rocking hot music of Lucky Draw, and door prizes donated by local merchants. Our popular 50/50 raffle will payout a small fortune to the winner.

Event tickets ($25) and Raffle tickets ($1, 6 for $5) are available at the Conference Center, the Education Center and from committee members. A limited number of tickets will be sold at the door so get your tickets early.

Last year’s Cheeseburger in Paradise event was immensely popular with a sell-out crowd and dancing till the doors closed! The crowd enjoyed some great surfing and sailing music and at the same time supported the Education Center, with the mission of providing quality of life programs for the residents of our city and county.

This event is once again possible because of the hard work by our volunteer committee members – Linda Duncan, Sharon Luxon, Cindy Wellenberger, Demi Reynolds and Kay Otis, and by the staff of the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Our generous sponsors are Landry Insurance and Ozark Health.

So dust off your flip flops, shake out your Hawaiian print shirt, put your parrot on your shoulder, toss the surfboard in the back of the woody and join us for a fun-filled evening in Fairfield Bay.

August: A Neil Diamond Tribute

Friday, Aug 2, 2019, 7-9pm

Impressionist Keith Allyno

TUESDAY NIGHTS, LIVE MUSIC

Free Appetizers, Drawings & Weekly Specials in ENCORE on Tuesday nights.

Tuesday night schedule is as follows:

ENCORE – located off the lobby of the Fairfield Bay Conference Center is always open on Tuesday nights & prior to all public events. It can also be reserved for other private events.

SAVE THE DATE:

September: Swinging Sock Hot

Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 6:30 – 9p.m.

North Central Arkansas Art Galleryopen Mon-Fri. 9am to 4pm.

Plus, check out the fantastic Bayside Restaurant or Spa Serenity. And the bring FIDO, as the hotel is Pet Friendly!

For Overnight Lodging and all information about activities at the center call 501-884-4202.