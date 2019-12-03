Conference Center Events

What’s Happening at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center?

There’s a lot to look forward to over the next few weeks at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center! Get these fun events on your calendar now!

Tuesday, Dec 10, 6-8pm

ACOUSTIC MUSIC with GREG, JOHN & FRIENDS

(Free Admission)

Music with talented locals & friends.

Thursday, December 12th: OLD FASHIONED CHRISTMAS

5:00 pm: Come join us in celebrating you, our supporters and Conference Center friends. We’ll have cookies and hot chocolate with Santa Claus, plus homemade soups and fare available for $8.00. In addition, EDEN SONG CHORALE will be presentingChristmas Joy: A Christmas Celebration(sponsored by North Central Arkansas Foundation for Arts & Education) at 6:00 p.m. We’ll set the scene for you having a Very, Merry Christmas in Fairfield Bay!

SAVE THE DATE: New Year’s Eve

Tuesday, December 31st: “NIGHT ON THE TOWN”

8:00 p.m. – Midnight. ($35.00 tickets in advance. $40 at the door.) Welcome backThe Willie Nash Band from Branson, MO! Heavy hor’ dourves and champagne toast at midnight. Tickets now on sale at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center!

Plus, ENCORE, located off the lobby of the Fairfield Bay Conference Center, is open prior to all public events and may be reserved for private events. The Fairfield Bay Conference Center is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Don’t miss these fun evenings! We look forward to seeing you!