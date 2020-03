FAIRFIELD BAY CONFERENCE CENTER

Hours of Operation – Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay, AR

Phone – 501-884-4202





MARCH CANCELLATIONS!

“A MUSICAL SPRING BOUQUET” by Dr. Aaron Alfred Lee has been cancelled.

The “MURDER AT CAF’E NOIR” Play & Dinner has been cancelled.TUNES with ALLEN for the month of March has been cancelled.