Conference Center Aug E-news

CONFERENCE CENTER

It seems like so long ago that we saw you, and BOY, are we excited to see some familiar faces.

MASKED faces, that is!

Be sure to stop by and visit the NCA Art Gallery, located inside the Fairfield Bay Conference Center.

Hours of Operation –

Mon. – Fri., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

110 Lost Creek Parkway,

Fairfield Bay, AR 501-884-4202

SAVE THE DATE

December 31, 2020, 8 p.m.

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY

“Shine Under the Western Stars”

Dance to the tunes of the Zyndall Wayne Raney Band. The Band is an extremely versatile band, playing cross-over, Rock-A-Billy, early rock, old country, blues, gospel, jazz and some “Big Band” numbers.

Costumes not required, but Prizes for the Best Dressed Guy & Girl in Western Attire.

Price includes Heavy Hors D’ oeuvres followed by a complimentary toast at Midnight. Tickets $35 Advance $45 Door

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT

OKTOBERFEST for 2020 has been cancelled due to uncertainty of what the COVID Safety Guidelines may be in the Fall. Plans are underway for a bigger and better Oktoberfest for 2021. This will be a two-day event, which will end with a street dance & lots of fun Oktoberfest activities. More to be announced soon.