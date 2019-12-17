Concord doubles up on league wins over Shirley

By Richard Sharp

Lake Area Sports

CONCORD-The Concord Lady Pirates and Pirates added to their recent winning streaks while continuing to sit in the driver’s seat of the 1A-5 this past Friday as the Lady Pirates held off the Lady Blue Devils 49-43 for their fourth consecutive victory before the Pirates outlasted the Blue Devils 56-44 for their sixth straight triumph and twelfth in last thirteen games.

Leading 45-35 with five minutes left to be played, Concord got a putback from senior Annalise Cornett to go before Shirley senior Graysen Berry answered back with a lay-in and two free throws to pull the Lady Blue Devils within single digits, drawing even closer after a pair of free throw shots from senior Erika Phillips and a driving layup from junior Ariel Privitt to cut it to four. The Lady Pirates pushed it back out to six after senior guard Avery Southerland provided a perfect trip to the charity stripe to hold on for the conference victory, their fourth straight.

Concord (12-2, 7-1) was led by 17 points apiece from Cornett and Southerland as classmate Ashlyn Deckard chipped in with 12. Shirley (11-9, 4-4) was guided by Berry’s 15 and Phillips’ 12.

The Pirates secured the pulling of the broom with a 56-44 triumph, going out in front 11-10 after one quarter before claiming a 25-20 advantage at the half and a 36-29 lead after three periods before outscoring the opposition 20-15 down the stretch.

Concord junior Braxton Cousins had 19 for the Pirates (12-2, 7-1) while senior guard Rodney Brock followed with 12. Junior Nash Little and senior Reese Jones had 10 apiece for the Blue Devils (8-13, 3-5) adding on senior Brandon Littell’s eight.

Both Shirley teams were back in action on Saturday in the Marvin Newton Classic at Viola, as the Lady Blue Devils throttled Omaha 65-39 and the Blue Devils took down Cotter 64-58. Shirley will travel to Region 3 mate Brinkley on Friday, while the Lady Pirates and Pirates will make the trek to Pangburn to take on Wynne also on Friday, beginning with the girls at 5:50 and the boys following at 7:00.