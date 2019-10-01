Community Education Center Update

October Events for the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center

Wednesday, October 2nd: Sterling Scholar Speaker Barbara Cornett (FREE event!)

Our October Sterling Scholar Speaker will be local resident Barbara Cornett who will talk about the 2019 Little Red River Studio Tour. Barbara is a local artist who will be featured (with five other artists) for this first-time event. The Little Red River Studio Tour invites visitors to explore the fascinating world of creative arts in an exclusive behind-the-scenes open house event where guests can meet the Arkansas artists, see live demonstrations, and shop for unique local artwork from October 11th-13th. Barbara is a renowned stained glass craftsperson who has taught at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center in the past and now teaches at the Ozark Craft School in Mountain View.

Wednesday, October 9th: Taxpayer Advocate Service Problem Solving Day (FREE event!)(Fairfield Bay City Hall, 9:00am – 12:00pm)

Have a tax problem you haven’t been able to resolve with the IRS? The Taxpayer Advocate Service will assist taxpayers in person at its upcoming Problem Solving Day. TAS employees from the Little Rock office and employees from Legal Aid of Arkansas will be available to assist taxpayers who are having financial hardships or who haven’t been able to resolve issues with the IRS. These tax professionals will provide free personalized, step-by-step guidance. No appointment is necessary, but please bring photo identification and relevant documentation, such as your tax return or IRS notice.

Wednesday, October 17th:Day Trip to the University of Arkansas Museum Archives($35 pre-registration fee required.)

Join us for a presentation at the U of A Archive Museum as Dr. George Sabo III, a leading authority on the Native Americans of Arkansas and Indian Rock Art, shares about materials that were collected from our very own Indian Rock Cave (Edgemont Shelter). Fairfield Bay historical records indicate that artifacts were removed from the Edgemont Shelter, reporting that “In 1932 a group of students were allowed to dig in several of the mounds inside the cave. They were … under the supervision of a geologist. However, several hundred artifacts were removed and are in universities in Arkansas.” This description, obtained in part from the Indian Rock House Questers and the Arkansas Democrat Gazette(1960) explains how the artifacts may have landed in the museum, but noted archeologist Dr. Sabo III will offer insights into the history and significance of the finds. A charter bus will depart from the Recreation Center at 7 a.m. and return at 6 p.m. Call 501-884-6008 for more information.

The Community Education Center is in search of a Piano Teacher to give lessons on Mondays. If you have the time and talent and are willing to bring joy to our students, please contact Dr. Catherine Swift at 501-994-4440. Terms and fees are negotiable.

Donation needed!The Community Education Center is in need of a working refrigerator, as ours has malfunctioned. Please give us a call if you would like to help meet this need.

About the FFB Community Education Center.

The Education Center is located in the Village Mall, next to the Mayor’s office, and is open from 9a.m. to 4p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Our classes and events can be found on our Facebook page: FFB Community Education Center. An annual registration fee of $35 is required after attending your first class and is valid for 12 months. Our resort guests are not required to pay the annual registration fee.

We hope to see you at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center!

Sincerely,

Dr. Catherine Swift, Community Education Center Director