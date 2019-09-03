Community Education Center Update

Greetings Fairfield Bay,

It’s September – let the fall begin.

Thank you, thank you, thank you, to everyone who made CHEESEBURGER 2019 a success! This annual event raised funds to keep the Education Center operating for the benefit of the community. It was all possible because of our dedicated committee members Linda Duncan, Sharon Luxon, Kay Otis, and Demi Reynolds, and our sponsors Landry Insurance, Ozark Health, Ben E Keith, Performance Food, Syscon, and the Bayside staff of Deb Ivanor, Ginger Simpson and Laurie Murray. Of course, the wonderful crew at the Conference Center helped to make this all possible.

The Beauty Spa evening eventwill be held on Thursday, September 5th, from 5 p.m. -8 p.m. at the Education Center. This event is limited to 15 participants. Those who RSVP’d for the earlier date should call again to ensure their reservation for the new date. The event will feature Gua Sha facials with products from Jo Malone, Yves Saint Laurent and Armani. Artists Lynette, Molly and Jose will be on hand to help gracefully ageing gorgeous girls and grannies!

We will be offering another AARP Safe Driving Class with Clay Fires this month. This class will satisfy the requirements to get a reduction on driving insurance. Date and time will be announced soon.

Our Sterling Scholars’ monthly presentationscontinue to bring enlightening and entertaining speakers to the Rotary Club lunches. Fairfield Bay resident Dr. Christopher Koy presented a program on Charles Eastman, founder of the Boy Scouts. Dr. Koy will return in January to talk about author Herman Mellville. On September 4th, our speaker will be Eric Mills, archeologist with the Arkansas Department of Heritage. We are working on our October speaker, and on November 6th we will host Arkansas food critic and cookbook author Kat Robinson, who will present her book Make Room for Piejust in time for Thanksgiving. December 4thwill feature local resident Jim Beach who will share photos of his 2019 round-the-world ocean cruise.

The Sterling Scholars lectures, sponsored by the Rotary Club, are held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Indian Hills Restaurant on the first Wednesday of the month. This event is open to the public, and purchase of lunch is optional.

The Heritage Center’s Museum will soon display a painted quilt block called “Katie’s Favorite” as part of the Arkansas Quilt Trail. The block was painted by Alecs Long and her son John and is based on a historical pattern. We will announce a date in the future to mount the quilt block.

Jim Tindell’s Tuesday art classkeeps busy with an ever-changing weekly subject. The paintings are posted prior to class each week on our Facebook page: FFB Community Education Center. Looking for a group activity? RSVP for an on-demand class for our spectacular Wire Wrap Jewelry Making Class with Melanie Minton or our Jeweled Spider Class with Fran Schroder.

SAVE THE DATE – Thursday, October 17th.

We are hosting a DAY TRIP TO THE UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS MUSEUMin Fayetteville on Thursday, October 17th. This special tour conducted by Curator Laurel Lamb will feature the items and artifacts gathered from our Indian Rock Cave that are stored in the Archeological Collection. The chartered bus will depart Fairfield Bay at 7a.m. and return that evening. The Fairfield Bay Community Club recreation department will provide the transportation. The cost is only $35 for this once in a lifetime opportunity. Space is limited, so please RSVP with the Education Center at 501-884-4440.

I hope you can join us.

Dr. Catherine Swift

CONTACT:

The Education Center is located in the Village Mall, next to the Mayor’s office, and is open from 9a.m. to 4p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Our classes and events can be found on our Facebook page: FFB Community Education Center.

About the FFB Community Education Center.

An annual Registration fee of $35 is required after attending your first class and is valid for 12 months. Our resort guests are not required to pay the annual registration fee.