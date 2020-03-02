Community Education Center E-News

The Education Center is hosting the following events for the month of March.

Sterling Scholar speaker, Wednesday, March 9th

Little Red Restaurant, Indian Hills Club, 11:30am – 1:00pm

Open to the public

FREE optional purchase of lunch

In conjunction with the observation of Arkansas Archeology Month our guest speaker is Dr. Melissa Rathgaber, archeologist with the Parkin Archeological Park. Dr. Rathgaber’s presentation will discuss the Indian village of Casqui that was believed to have been visited by DeSoto and the Spaniards in 1541.

Weekly Classes

Tuesdays, Education Center, 10:00am – 12noon

Paint with Jim Tindall

Paint an original acrylic painting with Jim’s in class demonstration. No RSVP required, beginners and walk-ins welcome.

All materials Provided, $45

Special Art Exhibit

Paintings created by Jim’s students are currently on display in the Fairfield Bay Library until April. Stop in a admire their talented works of art.

The first quarter meeting of the Fairfield Bay Historic Preservation Commission will be on Monday, March 9th at 1pm in the city conference room. This public hearing is open to the public.

Our Very Best!!

After 5 years as the director of the Education Center I will be stepping down. I will remain serving the community with my Historic Preservation Officer duties as we continue to partner with the Department of Arkansas Heritage and support the Log Cabin, Museum and Indian Rock Cave with events and programs.

Please note that my contact email address will change from [email protected] to [email protected] I can still be reached on my cell phone at 361-739-9181.

It has been an honor and privilege to work with the Fairfield Bay mayor, city council and community.

fair winds and following seas,

Dr. Catherine Swift

CONTACT:

The Education Center is located in the Village Mall, next to the Mayor’s office, and is open from 9am to 4pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Our classes and events can be found on our Facebook page: FFB Community Education Center. I hope you can join us.

Fairfield Bay Community Education Center

Hours: Open, 9am to 4pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Address: 130 Village Lane Suite 5E, Fairfield Bay, Arkansas. Village Mall, next to the Mayor’s office

Phone: (501) 884-4440

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, find classes and events

About the FFB Community Education Center.

An annual Registration Fee of $35 is required after attending your first class and is valid for 12 months. Our resort guests are not required to pay the annual registration fee.