Community Education Center E-news

The Education Center will reopen for the 2020 season in February. We are open from 9am to 4pm on Tuesday’s, Wednesday’s and Thursday’s.

Our Sterling Scholar speaker on February 5 will be Blake Sasse a biologist with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission who will talk about the Bats in Indian Rock Cave. His presentation is at the Indian Hills Little Red Restaurant from 11:30am to 1:00pm. Free and open to the public. Optional purchase of lunch.

The artwork created by the students of Jim Tindal’s painting class will be on exhibit at the Fairfield Bay Library from February through April. Jim’s weekly painting class is held at the Community Education Center every Tuesday from 10am-12noon. No reservation required, $45.

The AARP safe driving class taught by Clay Fires will be scheduled soon. This class provides you to receive a discount on your auto insurance. An announcement will be made shortly with the date and time.

For the most current information check our page on Facebook:

FFB Community Education Center

Or call 501-884-4440.