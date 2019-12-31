Community Education Center E-news

Here are a few upcoming events at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center…

There will be ongoing painting classes on Tuesdays and individual piano lessons at the Education Center during the month of January!



Jim Tindall’sart students are encouraged to bring their finished paintings to the Education Center studio before January 21. These paintings will be featured at the Fairfield Bay Library for the February Exhibition. There are exhibit entry forms in the Studio that must be completed for each entry. Thanks to Pat Baily for coordinating this display of our talented artists.



Dr. Chris Koy returns as Sterling Scholar speaker on Wednesday, January 8at the Little Red at Indian Hills. Chris is a professor of American Literature and will be speaking about the classic author Herman Melville. The free event starts at 11:30 and is open to the public.



The Education Center will be closed for the month of January, however information on all events can be gotten by calling 501-884-4440 and leaving a call back number.



The year 2020 brings the start of a new academic year at the Education Center and all annual registrations will need to be renewed starting in February. This $35 fee allows us to keep bringing quality programming to the residents and guests if Fairfield Bay.



Happy Holidays,

Dr. Catherine Swift, Community Education Center Director

About the FFB Community Education Center.

The Education Center is located in the Village Mall, next to the Mayor’s office, and is open from 9a.m. to 4p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Our classes and events can be found on our Facebook page: FFB Community Education Center. An annual registration fee of $35 is required after attending your first class and is valid for 12 months. Our resort guests are not required to pay the annual registration fee.