City Council Names Fire Boat John A. Cook

During the Fairfield Bay City Council meeting on Monday, August 19, a resolution was passed to name the pontoon fire boat, donated by the Community Club, after retired Fire Chief, John A. Cook, for his 10 years of service to the community.

In other new business Ordinance 2019-10 amending Title 7 of the Municipal Code Public Peace, Safety and Morals, Amending Chapter 7.18 Off Road All Terrain Vehicles and Utility Terrain Vehicles requiring the use of stock mufflers on all ATVs and UTVs. The 2ndand 3rdreadings were adopted by council members, which go into effect August 31, 2019.

Ordinance 2019-11 amending Title 6 of Municipal Code, Animals and Fowl, Chapter 6.04 dogs and Cats, amending section 6.04.08, Animal Bites, amending section 6.04.16, Penalties for Violations. The 2ndand 3rdreadings are adopted by council members, which go into effect August 31, 2019. Any person violating any provision of Title 6 shall be found guilty of a misdemeanor. After an initial conviction, a fine of not less than $100 shall be levied on the first offense unless found owner or harborer failed to license or renew, along with all court costs allowed. Any subsequent convictions will result in a $100 fine per violation. If an animal was found to be vicious and the owner has failed to contain the animal, the owner or harborer shall be fined no less than $1,000, together with all court costs allowed. Each day’s violation shall be a separate offense, except for failure to license or renew. Any animal that has been adjudicated to be vicious and animals adjudicated to be a public nuisance shall be removed permanently from the City of Fairfield Bay.

Council members approved a resolution to allow the Mayor to submit an application for the construction of pickleball courts on land donated by the Community Club. This will be the 4thattempt to acquire the grant.

Resolutions to Condemn properties located at 255 Chalet Circle, 123 Meadowview Lane, 114 Fireside Lane and 354 Fairhaven Dr. were approved by council members. This gives the owners 30 days to either correct the violations or have the properties removed. Any costs incurred by the City will be the property owners responsibility.

The following is a brief summary of the department heads monthly report. Treasurer’s Report:The 2020 budget committee has been established with Chairman, Linda Duncan, Robert Otis and Don Bailey. Reconciliations for July 2019; General Fund: $97K, Rescue: $42K, Street: $224,5K, Fire: $21K, A&P: $324, Franchise Fee: $10,5K Police:New ID cards have been ordered and is now a requirement by state law and must be carried on them at all times. Training for all officers include dealing with Autism and mental health issues as well as use-of-force and changes in state laws. Fire:There were 31 calls for the month of July for a total of 120 for the year so far (112 for 2018). Fire boat has been placed in service. EMS: Held 2 CPR classes OHMC (Ozark Health Medical Center) donated two Vital signs machines for the ambulances. Next EMR class is September 9 and the next EMT class is November, with orientation October 21, 2019. Volunteers remains an issue.

These are just few of the things happening in each department. Remember the public is invited to attend the meetings which are held the 2ndMonday of each month at 7 p.m. in the City office conference room.