Chamber of Commerce Tour of Lights

The Chamber is once again sponsoring the Tour of Lights in Fairfield Bay.  The following is a list of participants.  Please pick up your People’s Choice Ballot at the Chamber/Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek parkway. 
We will have ballots available during our Festival of Trees business hours of Monday – Saturday 9 am – 5 pm daily for the week of December 7th – 12th.  Ballots must be turned in by 5 pm on Friday December 11th.

Tour of Lights private homes and businesses
  154 Cedar Valley Road 
  265 Dave Creek Parkway 
  873 Dave Creek Parkway 
  130 Fair Oaks Drive 
  368 Leon Road 
  120 Lost Creek Parkway 
  183 Pine Knot Road
   134 Richwood dr. Apt. 9
   164 Ridgeview Drive  

  New Division for 2020 Street Category 
 Candy Cane Lane is on Fair Oaks Drive  

