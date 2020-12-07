Chamber of Commerce Tour of Lights

|The Chamber is once again sponsoring the Tour of Lights in Fairfield Bay. The following is a list of participants. Please pick up your People’s Choice Ballot at the Chamber/Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek parkway.
We will have ballots available during our Festival of Trees business hours of Monday – Saturday 9 am – 5 pm daily for the week of December 7th – 12th. Ballots must be turned in by 5 pm on Friday December 11th.
Tour of Lights private homes and businesses
154 Cedar Valley Road
265 Dave Creek Parkway
873 Dave Creek Parkway
130 Fair Oaks Drive
368 Leon Road
120 Lost Creek Parkway
| 183 Pine Knot Road
134 Richwood dr. Apt. 9
| 164 Ridgeview Drive
New Division for 2020 Street Category
Candy Cane Lane is on Fair Oaks Drive