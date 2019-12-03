Chamber of Commerce E-news

In addition to the weekly events and entertainment offered by our local businesses, we are looking forward to some very special events in the next few weeks! Check out these holiday happenings through the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce!

The Chamber will be hosting the following events

Dec 3-13 – Light up the Bay December 3, Festival of Trees

Dec 7 th – Christmas Home Tour 2019

– Christmas Home Tour 2019 Dec 4-14 th – Holiday Deck the House and Business Tour of Lights, (judging December 13th)

– Holiday Deck the House and Business Tour of Lights, (judging December 13th) Spring 2020 – Cupcakes and Characters

The Chamber welcomes the following new members:

· Helping Hands Cleaning Service

· Natural State Nutrition Center

Fairfield Bay Welcome Wagon

If you have moved to our community and have not received your welcome bag, please stop by our office (in the Chamber office near the Village Mall) and get a bag full of awesome gifts from our local merchants. We would love to take the time to welcome you! (501-884-3324)

Local businesses, if you are not a member of the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce, go to our website and check out all we have to offer you as a business. We look forward to serving you! Web address: www.ffbchamber.com Phone: 501-884-3324

Wishing you the best,

Jackie Sikes,

Chamber Director