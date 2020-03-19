ADEM Warns Against the Latest COVID19 Scam

NORTH LITTLE ROCK— The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management (ADEM) is warning citizens that there are persons who are impersonating employees of the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) going door to door and offering COVID19 testing in exchange for money and personal information. ADEM has confirmed that the CDC is not going door to door for testing.

Arkansas residents encountering someone at their door stating they are there to test them for a Coronavirus or COVID19 should file a consumer complaint with the Arkansas Attorney General’s office by calling (501) 682-2007 or (800) 482-8982 or downloading a Consumer Complaint Form at https://arkansasag.gov/forms/file-a-consumer-complaint/