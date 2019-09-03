BAYFEST: A day of fun for people AND pets!

FAIRFIELD BAY– The 2019 summer season may be over, but the fun is still in full swing at BayFest in the Park, a FREE pet-friendly, family friendly all-day festival held in our beautiful Ed Leamon Park.

“No festival season is complete without BayFest,” says Dan Feuer, festival chairman. “This year, we’re concentrating on making it an even more pet friendly, family-centric atmosphere with games and food everyone can enjoy.”

ENJOY VENDORS AND CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES!Each year, BayFest features vendors from all across the state offering handmade arts and crafts to homemade treats and clothing. We will also have bouncy houses for the kids to enjoy, as well as several food vendors with a host of yummy treats. The vendors, food, and children’s activities will be available from 10:00 am. – 4:00 p.m, so come spend the day with us!

BRING YOUR PETS!

Fur-babies are always welcome in Fairfield Bay, but BayFest will be extra special for your pets! Dress them up and let them strut their stuff in the pet parade! First, second and third place prizes will be awarded in three divisions (small, medium, and large categories), and a Best of Show Award will be handed to Top Dog (or cat!).

This year, we’ll also have some brand-new entertainment that pet-lovers are sure to enjoy! You’ll be in awe of the athleticism of the Flying Houndz Frizbee Trick Dogs from Kentucky. These famous dogs (most of whom are rescues) have been featured on Good Morning Americaand The Today Show. They’ll be performing three shows at Bayfest (11:00a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:00 p.m.), so be sure to catch one!