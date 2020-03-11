Bates Joins Mustang Club

By: Summer Peters Lake Area Sports “Building a tradition, Leaving a Legacy.” This is the theme of the Central Baptist College Mustang Baseball Team. Ironically, that is exactly what the Rose Bud Ramblers are trying to instill in their athletes. Rambler Nation saw another one of its athletes sign to play at the collegiate level.

On Wednesday, senior Keaton Bates signed his letter of intent to play baseball for the Central Baptist College Mustangs. The Mustangs boast an impressive record at 21-5 this year, holding the number one record in the state in college baseball. In his seventh season as head coach, Dr. Aaron Brister has seen twenty-two of his players sign professional contracts in the last six years. Dr. Brister spoke briefly at the ceremony commenting on Keaton and some of the other Rambler players attending his camps, “getting to watch him grow and train him, we are super excited to add Keaton to the Mustang Club.” When asked what made him choose CBC, Bates said, “I had been to camps in the past and when I went to visit, I fell in love with the baseball atmosphere. Coach Brister’s knowledge and passion for the game made me want to be a Mustang.”

Bates Family with CBC Head Coach Dr. Aaron Brister

In Bates’ first seven games for the Ramblers, he is batting .381 with 9 RBI’s and 8 runs scored. “Keaton is the type of kid that you never have to worry about. He always shows up and gets his work in,” said Rambler Baseball Coach Taylor Cooper. He said, “Keaton’s biggest battle has always been having confidence in his abilities. I have continued to push him because I know what is inside of him and what could be.” Bates agreed, “that’s one of the things I have to improve on is my confidence. I have to work on being more aggressive at the plate and reducing some fielding errors.” Bates joins classmates Dugan Jones and Landon Roberson in signing to play baseball and Hope Hartle for softball.