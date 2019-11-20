Barn Quilt Ceremony & Installation

On Tuesday, November 12, 2019, the 16th barn quilt block in Van Buren County brought a group of people together to view the choice of blocks to be installed on the Log Cabin in our Fairfield Bay Heritage Center. Our history attracts tourists to our area where they learn about the people and cultures that lived in our very own “backyard” many years ago. The Heritage Center is comprised of the Fairfield Bay Museum, Log Cabin, and the Indian Rock Cave, also known as the Edgemont Shelter. The Log Cabin recently joined the Arkansas Quilt Trail to recognize another phase of our history by hanging a 4’ x 4’ wooden barn quilt block on the outside of the building. Alecs Long and John Long painted the block, reminiscent of the 1850’s calico pattern. It is titled “Katie’s Favorite.” Drive through the parking lot at the Indian Hills Golf Complex to see it, and go to ArkansasQuiltTrails.com to read the story of Katie’s Favorite and other quilt blocks in our county and state.