ATTENTION VAN BUREN COUNTY!

We will be hosting a county-wide conference call on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 4:00 pm. about COVID-19. Call 903-900-7257 and follow the prompts. Access code 2000.

You will hear from our State Senators, Representatives, Senator Boozman’s Office, Congressman Hill’s Office, and others who have been invited. All of your local leaders have been invited to participate including your Mayors and elected officials. Doctors from local clinics, Ozark Health, and many others will be on-hand to answer questions.

This is the best way for everyone to have the opportunity to hear from your leaders while we practice social distancing. You may inbox questions to Dale James during the call and we will answer some of your questions. You may also email your questions to [email protected] during the call.