Arkansas Department of Health new Directive

Directive Regarding Indoor Venues

The Secretary of Health, in consultation with the Governor, has sole authority over all instances of quarantine, isolation, and restrictions on commerce and travel throughout Arkansas, as necessary and appropriate to control disease in the state of Arkansas as authorized by Ark. Code Ann. §20-7-109–110. Based on available scientific evidence, it is necessary and appropriate to take further action to ensure that COVID-19 remains controlled and that residents and visitors in Arkansas remain safe.

This directive covers, without limitation, indoor venues for commercial, community, civic, public or leisure events.

Examples of such venues include auditoriums, lecture halls, movie theaters, other theaters, museums, arenas, sports venues, race tracks, stadiums, gymnasiums, auction houses, amusement centers, barns, exhibit halls, convention centers, and recreational facilities.

This directive is not intended to address the following, which are addressed under separate directives or guidance:

o Places of worship

o Retail Business

o Community or School Sponsored Sports

o Community-School Sponsored Music and Theater

o Casinos

o Restaurants and Bars

o Residences

o Barber Shops, Body Art Establishments, Cosmetology Establishments, Massage Therapy Clinics/Spas and Medical Spas

o Overnight Camps

The following requirements must be observed:

 Ten (10) people or fewer in attendance are allowed without a requirement to submit a plan.

 For more than ten (10) people in attendance, a venue shall submit a plan to be approved by the Secretary of Health to [email protected]

 Any performers/players/contestants must be separated from the audience by at least twelve (12) feet.

 Lines or queues for entrance, exit, purchases, or other reasons must be marked or monitored for maintaining a distance of six (6) feet between people.

 All seating must be arranged to maintain six (6) feet distancing from occupied seat to occupied seat.

 Household groups may sit together, but six (6) feet should be maintained between groups.

 Face coverings are required for all persons present, except for children under ten (10) years of age, who are not required, but strongly encouraged, to wear a face covering. Children less than two (2) years of age should not wear a facial covering.

 Signs must be posted at all entrances advising the public not to enter if:

o They have fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, or loss of taste or smell.

o They have had known exposure to someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

 Signs must be posted at all entrances advising the public that they may wish to refrain from entering if:

o They are 65 years of age or older.

o They have underlying health conditions including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, severe obesity, asthma, or weakened immunity.

 Hand sanitizer stations must be available at all entrances and exits.

 Refreshments may be served in accordance with the Restaurant Dine-in Operations Directive.

 Catered events are allowed with caterer-served buffets or plated meals.

 The facility, including seating, shall be cleaned and disinfected before and after each use. Frequently touched surfaces shall be cleaned periodically during the course of the event. Products with an EPA-approved emerging viral pathogen claims are expected to be effective against COVID-19. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for these products. For a list of EPA-approved emerging pathogen sanitizers: https://cfpub.epa.gov/giwiz/disinfectants/index.cfm

 The venue will be subject to Department of Health inspection and the plan submitted shall include a plan as to how compliance with public health guidelines will be assured and enforced.

 Venue may have attendees at events up to 66 percent capacity for facility with approved plan.

Please submit the plan as far in advance of the event as possible for timely review.

The host venue is responsible for compliance with the plan and will be held accountable.

Lack of compliance and investigation of complaints may result in enforcement of criminal or civil penalties.