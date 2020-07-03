Introducing Fairfield Bay’s 10 NEW Adventure Stops!

To help you get started on your #Resolution4Adventure, we’re showcasing 10 of our favorite places throughout the Bay where you can find authentic, original experiences you can’t find anywhere else! Use our guide map with GPS locations. Some are perfect for a 5 min quick ‘welcome’ pic and some adventures will take you down a trail of history to the largest Indian Rock House Cave in the state.

Picture Perfect. At each Adventure Stop learn something new. Be sure to grab a photo – AND don’t forget to tag #Resolution4Adventure to join in on the fun! Join Fairfield Bay, Arkansas’ fb page for more.