A Message from our Mayor

The City of Fairfield Bay would like to remind everyone of the directives issued by the Governor’s office.

I have had a few complaints of gatherings of more than 10 people in a group and social distancing guidelines not being followed. Specifically, at the golf courses and ATV’ers. Please be reminded this is currently not allowed. As you have seen, some cities are enacting curfews and mandatory lockdowns. If we all work together to beat this, we can avoid this in Fairfield Bay.

Please remind your friends, neighbors, and anyone else who may not see this to please cooperate and we can avoid the issuance of citations, lockdowns, and/or curfews.

We make Fairfield Bay great by working together and caring for one another.

Regards,

Paul Wellenberger, Mayor