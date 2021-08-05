7th Annual FFB Classic Crowns Eagles Champions

For the first time in tournament history the West Side Eagles and Lady Eagles were both crowned Fairfield Bay Classic Tournament Champions. The Fairfield Bay Classic was held this year at Mountain Ranch Golf Club and Tannenbaum Golf courses. This was the Lady Eagles sixth title in tournament history. Kendra Harness medaled with an 87 and 77. Kortnee Finch finished third, Emma Johnson finished sixth, and Lollie Parker finished seventh.

For the Eagles, Max Gipson medaled with an 73 and 77. Travis Gentry finished fourth, Brenton Knapp finished seventh, and Asa Carr finished thirteenth.