4th of July Week

4thof July Festival at The Bay

Week of Family Fun at the Lake.

Fireworks, Parade, & Celebrations

Clydesdales to be in the Parade!

Come celebrate the birth of our great nation in Fairfield Bay with festivities that include a variety of activities! A FREE concert, parade, car show, golf tournament AND FIREWORKS!! Fairfield Bay’s Fourth of July Festival has something for everyone, and you don’t want to miss out!

“Once again, we invite everyone to come celebrate with us!” says Rocky Nickles, Fairfield Bay Community Club General Manager. “There’s so much more to see and do this year. Bring the whole family to one of the best kept secrets in Arkansas!”

Traditions Abound

Thursday, July 4th Fairfield Bay is known for its patriotism, and nothing says “God Bless the USA” quite like a good old-fashioned parade, complete with floats, music, fun, and our nation’s colors on proud display. Driving into town through our spectacular, flag lined main street will give you goosebumps, and the sights of the crowd lined parade route will make you feel like a kid again. Wave as the floats go by, and you may just be lucky enough to catch some treats thrown your way. A crowd favorite, THE CLYDESDALES will be here, special thanks to Cowboy Auto Group! Whoo hoo.

After the parade, take a stroll through Woodland Mead Park and cast your eyes on some real American Muscle. Our Car Show will make you red, white and blue with envy! Kid’s crafts and activities will keep the littles busy, too! Grab a putter and enjoy some mini golf. Rumor is there’s a gator named Gus on our course!



OR, spend the afternoon at Tom Sawyer Days learning about how the settlers lived. There will be storytelling, live music, demonstrations of pioneer crafts, and ice-cold lemonade.

Come and visit a live reenactment of an 1850’s village. Held from 1-4pm at the Heritage Center at the Log Cabin and Museum in Indian Hills, this event is free and open to the public.

Fireworks – For the Kid in Each of Us

Friday, July 5th After a full Friday in the Bay, make your way down to the marina. Fireworks will begin at dark, (9:00 PM) so be sure to come early, feed the fish, and grab a good seat. Tune in to Timeless 106.1 FM for firework music. Boarding Veteran’s Barge is $39.99.

The Holiday Weekend Continues with Golf and The ShotGunBillys.

Saturday, July 6this the Red, White and Blue Golf Tournament. This four-person scramble tournament starts with registration at 7 am, $50 person/$200 team. Tee time is 8 am. Play until you’ve won and then head over to the potluck and enjoy the company! End the weekend listening to a high energy southern rock band with a blend of Memphis blues, The ShotGunBilly’s! Concert from 6-8pm at the Fairfield Bay Marina. Live music from 6-9pm.