2. NCA Art Gallery November Featured Artist Sue Prine, Painting

November’s featured artist is Sue Prine, who is new to Fairfield Bay. She loves painting, ceramics, stained glass, and crochet. Professionally, Sue worked as a computer programmer for over 50 years. She said, “Writing computer software is creative like art is, it just uses a different side of the brain.” Sue is originally from California but relocated to South Carolina for work around 15 years ago. Then, in March of this year, she moved to Arkansas to be near her family. Sue has one son, two grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, and many of her family members share her love for creating. Her son, Sean Dewart, is a master blacksmith and works in Mountain View, where her daughter-in-law, Terri, also works at the Skillet Restaurant. Sue said, “Sean is very talented and has made some remarkable art using iron as his medium. I’m a proud mom.”

Although Sue does not have formal education in art, she has an artistic family and has always dabbled in some form of art. She is always interested in trying something new and enjoys all mediums, especially acrylics. Her favorite subject to portray is animals. Sue has been a member of the Society of Decorative Painters for over 25 years and always loves the kindness of fellow painters. She has been to several art conventions and loves that she can always join in and make new friends with people from all over the world through having a common interest in painting. When she moved to South Carolina, she joined the Myrtle Beach Society of Decorative Painters. She offered to create a website for the organization and maintained that website through her entire time in South Carolina. Sue has taught several classes for the Myrtle Beach chapter and from her home. Her favorite part of teaching was when a fellow painter went home with a piece of art they loved and felt proud of. By attending so many paint conventions, Sue has taken classes from a lot of wonderful teachers in all mediums, including acrylics, oil, colored pencil, water color and pastel. Some instructors who stand out to her are Sherry Nelson, Kathie George, Mark Polomchak, and Andy Jones, among others. Sue loves to read and is currently one of the Fairfield Bay Library volunteers. She also loves to travel and has been to some wonderfuldestinations. Some of her favorite trips have been to Alaska, Iceland, Galápagos Islands, France, Switzerland, Canada, and South Dakota. She doesn’t travel much anymore but is so happy she went when she did and now can travel through her memories. Sue misses her South Carolina friends and hopes the NCAAL will be happy replacement. She says, “Arkansas is such a beautiful state to now call home, I look forward to making life time friends here.”

Be sure to come see new NCA Art Gallery exhibit and enjoy some of Sue’s beautiful artwork!

Other artists featured in the new exhibit include:

Painters:Luanne Stone, Rema Merritt Joyce Hartmann, Jim Tindale, Don Crouch, Rebecca Loftis, Sandra Marson, Mary Ann Stafford, Dianne Traylor, Suzann Waggner, Diana Shearson, Leila Berry, Brenda Berry, Yun Kim, Joyce Hubbard, Susan Peterson, Faye Rodgers, Bonnie Hookman, Jeanne Stone, Ellen Kelly. Mary Ann King, Judith Beale, Virginia Potter, Charlotte Rierson, Sue Prine, Jane Gortney, Karen Massie, Donna Buercklin, Judy Persell, Kathy Weeks.

Photography: Brandi Vandygriff and Rualetta Thompson.

Three-Dimensional:Karen Gehl, Susan Peterson, Anne Mitchell, Barbara Cornett¸ Linda Pledger, Don Crouch.

The NCA Art Gallery brings quality fine art to our community with good taste and family values. The NCA Art Gallery is sponsored by the North Central Arkansas Foundation for the Arts & Education (NCAF&E) and The City of Fairfield Bay. For more information or to purchase artwork, contact NCA Art Gallery Coordinator Charlotte Rierson ([email protected]) or Conference Center Director Wilba Thompson (501-884-4202). The gallery is located at 110 Lost Creek Parkway in Fairfield Bay. Admission is free and open to the public.