1st Confirmed Case in the Bay

March 19, 2020

I regretfully need to inform the citizens of Fairfield Bay that we now have our first confirmed case of COVID-19.

It is now imperative we practice all of the recommendation from the Center of Disease Control (CDC). Wash your hands often, practice social distancing to avoid close contact with others, and stay home if you are sick. Many businesses are offering curbside assistance and some are offering home delivery. Check with your local business for what they have available.

I also ask you check on your neighbor using the telephone or email. It is imperative we all work together to help combat this health crisis we all face. Thank you for your support during this time. Together we will get through this very trying time.

Paul Wellenberger

Mayor, Fairfield Bay