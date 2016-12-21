Zeta Sigma Meeting and Gift Exchange

By

On December 8 the Zeta Sigma chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met at the home of Kay Otis for our regular meeting and our annual gift exchange. Refreshments were provided by our new pledges and they outdid themselves on tasty treats. Our goal for the upcoming year is to spend more time with each other on an individual basis outside of our meetings and group socials. Our next get together as a group is at the home of Tom and Bonnie Lang on January 18. Spouses are invited to this and it promises to be another fun time.

Pictured left to right; Jackie Rohrer, Anna Massey, Kay Otis and Willa Wells.