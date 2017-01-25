Zeta Sigma January Meeting

By

The January meeting was held in the home of Bonnie Lang. The co-hostess was Gesine LaDage and she provided great refreshments. During the business meeting the service committee reported that the Christmas gifts and food we provided for the family we are sponsoring this year were very well received and much appreciated. Our very informative program was presented by Ron Phillips. He told us how we can improve the use of our cell phone cameras. Every one of us learned something new no matter how long we have had our phones. Our social for January will be a game session held at Little Red. Always a fun activity. The February meeting will be held on the Patti Leitner.