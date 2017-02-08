Xi Gamma Sigma Donation

By

Wilba Thompson, Conference Center Director, is shown accepting a decorator screen from former Xi Gamma Sigma members Sharon Shafer and Willa Wells. The sorority is no longer in existence, but funds were designated for several local projects after a successful garage sale at the home of member Avonelle Studts. Donations were previously made to the Veteran’s Barge, the Maranatha Church Wednesday Night Children & Youth Program and the Fairfield Bay Animal Shelter. Other chapter members were Adele Hartig, Joan Mertz, Toni Kaiser, Mary Graf, Mary Powell and Angela Worrell.