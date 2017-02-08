Wilba Thompson, Conference Center Director, is shown accepting a decorator screen from former Xi Gamma Sigma members Sharon Shafer and Willa Wells. The sorority is no longer in existence, but funds were designated for several local projects after a successful garage sale at the home of member Avonelle Studts. Donations were previously made to the Veteran’s Barge, the Maranatha Church Wednesday Night Children & Youth Program and the Fairfield Bay Animal Shelter. Other chapter members were Adele Hartig, Joan Mertz, Toni Kaiser, Mary Graf, Mary Powell and Angela Worrell.
Xi Gamma Sigma Donation
February 8, 2017
