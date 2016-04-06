Wyndham Partners With TC Works

By

The Computer Works of Arkansas, located in Conway, has partnered with Wyndham Resort in Fairfield Bay to provide high speed internet to the resort and guests. Installs to over 200 units, 5 facilities, and a pool, will allow full internet capability including web surfing, movie streaming, and online gaming and should be completed by early summer. Additionally, the project will establish a base from which to build an internet network for Fairfield Bay area residents, an important phase of The Computer Works’ mission of supplying internet to rural Arkansas.