foundation-banner_20161115192834
You are here: Home / Business News / Wyndham Partners With TC Works

Wyndham Partners With TC Works

April 6, 2016 By 1 Comment

The Computer Works of Arkansas, located in Conway, has partnered with Wyndham Resort in Fairfield Bay to provide high speed internet to the resort and guests. Installs to over 200 units, 5 facilities, and a pool, will allow full internet capability including web surfing, movie streaming, and online gaming and should be completed by early summer. Additionally, the project will establish a base from which to build an internet network for Fairfield Bay area residents, an important phase of The Computer Works’ mission of supplying internet to rural Arkansas.

Filed Under: Business News

Comments

  1. Anson H Jett says:
    May 20, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Was at Fairfield Bay for a couple of days and nev r had reliable Internet connection.
    Hope it improves before I return.

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*