Welcome Fall to the Ozarks with OktoberFest, StoryFest & KidsFest

Welcoming Fall to the Bay with Three Can’t-Miss Events

October 7, 2017

Don your best lederhosen and dirndls, bring a hearty appetite and join Fairfield Bay on October 7th to welcome Fall to the Ozarks with a family-friendly traditional OktoberFest, with StoryFest and KidsFest.

“We’re now in our fourth year of kicking off the fall season with this amazing fall festival,” said Fairfield Bay Mayor Paul Wellenberger. “The music, the food, and the family-friendly atmosphere make Fairfield Bay THE place to be this weekend. We’re excited to once again host these events and share what we love about the Bay.”

Visitors to OktoberFest will find a traditional German OktoberFest celebration full of authentic German fare and Biergarten, a one-of-a-kind Storyfest, which is a celebration of professional storytelling and a focus on family with the engagement of KidsFest, holding plenty of free, family fun. A day full of traditional music, food, arts and crafts, and so much merriment to be had.

Something for Everyone!

Free and open to the public, OktoberFest begins at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 7th with a Pancake Breakfast at the Lion’s Club Den. Beginning at 9:00 am, local arts and crafts will be displayed for show and sale until 6 p.m. The bigger and better KidsFest will kick off at 9:00 AM with bounce houses, face painting, Princess carriage rides, pony rides, games and prizes, and a special appearance by Truffles the Clown. There will even be a petting zoo for all the kiddos to enjoy! And be sure not to miss Tricky the Magician’s show starting at 4:30.

What’s OktoberFest without Music?

The musical festivities will kick off at 11:00am with the Heber Springers Square Dance Club. At noon, grab a brat, pull up a chair outdoors and enjoy the music from ‘Left of Center’ for all to hear. And be sure not to miss the traditional ‘Roll Out the Barrel” Grand March, kicking off the evening’s music, provided by the Sean Sikes Band.

The Heart of the Festival

At the center of a traditional OktoberFest is mouth-watering German fare, such as brats, German potato salad, and more. Open throughout the festival, the authentic German event boasts plenty of seating and room to dance. The food sales open Saturday at 11 a.m. and are hosted by the VBC Board of Realtors with all proceeds benefiting local animals shelter!. Bring a good appetite as festivities go well into the nighttime.

Always a Story to Tell – Don’t miss StoryFest

Along with OktoberFest, Fairfield Bay will be hosting the seventh annual StoryFest. A unique and truly memorable family experience, Fairfield Bay invites some of the best national story tellers to share their talents and bring a smile and laugh.

Two Sessions: 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Story teller sessions this year will feature Laura Simms and Michael Reno Harrell. Activities for StoryFest are suitable for any age and will captivate all. Morning story teller sessions begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, with the afternoon sessions begin at 3:30 p.m. All performances will be at the Fairfield Bay Conference and Visitor Center.

Laura Simms has a reputation of sharing her tales by combining personal experience and performance art, creating a storytelling experience like none other. As recipient of the Brimstone Award for Applied Storytelling (2010) she developed this work in Nepal, Winnipeg, Romania, Austria and New York City. She is the American representative of Tellers Without Borders (originated in Germany). She continues to work in Haiti presently supporting Girls Write Haiti: Creativity for Change endeavor. for more information, visit her website at http://www.laurasimms.com .

Michael Reno Harrell’s performances have been described as like “his granddaddy’s pocketknife: well warn and familiar feeling, but razor sharp and with a point”, appealing to audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Earning accolades and awards in many genres – country, folk and Americana circles – he mesmerizes audiences with his wit, music, and ability to bring stories to a new life. For more information about Michael, visit his website at http://www.michaelreno.com .

Tickets & More Information

OktoberFest, StoryFest and KidsFest are held at the Fairfield Bay Conference and Visitor Center, located at 110 Lost Creek Parkway in Fairfield Bay. Tickets for StoryFest are $10 in advance and $15 at the door, and are good for entrance to both the morning and afternoon performances. To purchase tickets, call (501) 884-4202. For a complete list of events and times, as well as other information, visit www.VisitFairfieldBay.com/Oktoberfest

or www.FairfieldBayConferenceCenter.com.

Special thanks to all our sponsors. We could not have this event without them.

Event Sponsors: CSI Roofing, Landry Insurance and Nestlehut Insurance & Financial Services.

Corporate Sponsors: Noacon, Ozark Resort Homes, Goodwin & Herman Real Estate, Brown & Brown Insurance, Regions Bank, Red River Boating Center, and Petit Jean Electric.