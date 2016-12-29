Web Exclusive: Start Your New Year With a Plunge!!

By

Yes! It is that time of the year again. The 14th Annual Fairfield Bay Chunky Dunk Plunge will take place on January 1, 2017. This year’s Chunky Dunk Plunge is dedicated to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary many Veteran, Community Service and Youth Programs. The Chunky Dunk Plunge will take place at the Fairfield Bay Marina in the swim area at 2 p.m. – rain or shine. Hopefully shine!

We will meet at the V.F.W. located on Hwy.330 South around 12:30 p.m. to discuss the game plan and have some libations. Larry and Gesine LaDage and Patti Leitner will again be preparing their famous chili to eat after the Chunky Dunk!

Breaking News!! Santa has made Fairfield Bay his ‘special’ home!! He will be very active in the community spreading his jolly joy all year long. In fact, he will be making his 2017 debut at this year’s Chunky Dunk. Be on the lookout!

This event is open to the public! Come on out and join in the fun! Costumes are welcome or you can come in whatever you want to wear. You could join in on the fun or you can just watch.

If you have any questions call Patti Leitner 884-4994 or the LaDages 884-3566. Come on down and join us New Year’s Day. Hope to see you there!

Happy 2017