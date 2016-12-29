Web Exclusive: Recreation

By

A New Year Dawning.

We are beginning a new and exciting year for recreation. You’ll see many improvements here in beautiful Fairfield Bay.

Our Trails – The new Lost Creek Nature Trail has been laid out and work has begun on doing some of the needed clearing. The trail should be ready for visitors by spring. A project committee has been formed and our “thank you” goes out to everyone who will be working toward the completion of this project. A Lost Creek Trail Committee has been formed which consists of Tom Welch, Roger Goodwin, Jim Bailey, John Tyer and Cassie Lopez. Thanks, guys for all your hard work and the work that is yet to come.

The scenery will be outstanding and the trail, approximately two miles long, which will follow alongside Lost Creek and will be classified as a “moderate” trail. It promises to be one of our most outstanding trails.

We are excited about this newest addition to our “trails” system. We have a brochure, which describes all of our current trails and is available at the Chamber of Commerce and the main Community Club Office at the Indian Hills Complex as well as at the Recreation Office and other locations.

We are continuing with our tie-dye classes on Wednesdays. For only $10 (all supplies included), you can decorate your own t-shirt. Please call us for more information at (501) 884-6008. We will be adding more craft-type classes for the spring and summer.

Amphitheater – We are also in the planning stages for better utilizing our existing amphitheater at Woodland Mead Park. We are bringing back “family night” where we will have some special activities in addition to our usual mini-golf and disc golf. Concerts will be more frequent than in past years and our spring and summer line-up promises some of the best local musicians around.

Bowling – At our bowling center, Fairfield Lanes, we are continuing to offer Black light bowling on Friday nights from 5-9pm at no additional charge.

It may be cold outside but spring can’t be far behind. We can soon begin to look for the signs of early spring but for now we can enjoy the gifts of winter. The birds are at our feeders, and we are watching for the “snow” birds (black-capped chickadees), which so often seem to come to us just before a snow. The fires are in the fireplaces and we are enjoying “s’mores”, cuddling up, old movies and staying warm and looking forward to a renewed and improved Fairfield Bay.

Looking forward to new year of plenty of fun!

Cassie Lopez

Recreation Manager