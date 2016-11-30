Web Exclusive: Recreation

By

Lots of Exciting and New things Happening in Recreation in the Bay.

It’s a great day here in Fairfield Bay. If you have not met our new Recreation Manager, Cassie Lopez, come by the Recreation Office and tell her “hello”. She will be happy to meet and greet you. She has been really busy planning and preparing for activities for your Spring Enjoyment and appreciates all suggestions. We will have some wonderful surprises for you and your family.

Recreation classes are still available to residents and guests even though our main tourist season is over. Just give us a call for more information and let us plan an activity for you, your family, your club or organization. You could even make Tie-Dye part of your Christmas or New Year’s Party.

We have something new and exciting here at Fairfield Lanes Bowling Center, Arcade and Café. We have added black light or “glow” bowling on Friday nights from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. You can go back to the days of black lights and tie-dye clothing. We have added grilled chicken to our menu of sandwiches and snacks. We still have some of the best burgers around.

Fairfield Lanes will be open until 10:00pm (weather permitting) on New Year’s Eve. Come on out and celebrate the New Year with us! We will have some special surprises that evening and are planning some special treats just for you. We will have our traditional New Year’s countdown at 10:00. Make plans to join us for a fun, casual evening. We will feature black light bowling that evening.

Fridays continue to be our red pin days. Get a strike when the pin is red (or orange) and win a certificate for a free game. Thursday afternoons are senior afternoons when everyone 50+ can bowl for only $1 per game plus shoe rental.

See you ‘round the Bay.