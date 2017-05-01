Web Exclusive: Marina

By

We’re gearing up for summer here at the FFB Marina

Things are moving toward a fantastic and exciting summer at the Marina. In March alone, we took just shy of 300 people to climb Sugar Loaf Mountain Island & rented the fishing pontoons almost full time. So come down and see us, and get your name on the rental list early!

Say Hello to the Minnow!

The Tug Boat naming contest was actively participated in by hundreds of people, the winner was Robert Lanier with the name FFB Minnow.

Our Docks are looking amazing. Join us for lunch.

Our new all cedar picnic tables arrived, thanks to Amy & Daniel Harrod, Doug & Tammy Landry, Rose Shurts, Bill & MaryAnn Fisher, The Dock, Doni Hovick Welding, Harold O’Dell, Lake Vapors, Greyt Tymes Gifts & Souvenirs, His & Hers T’s & More, Jackie Bentley (In memory of Bob Bentley), Bud Lady Fishing. Come down relax, sit a spell and enjoy the lake view.

The HUGE fish chair arrived on the dock! It’s a huge hit with people taking constant pictures, a great addition to our marina.

We’re getting ready to add the new 8’x48’ fishing dock in the cove, painting the outside of the marina in our logo colors & stripping the parking lot, all projects should be completed by mid may.

See you at the Lake!

Make sure to “LIKE” our Facebook page for constant updates.

John Conry

FFB Marina Manager