Web Exclusive: Marina

We’re gearing up for spring and summer here at the FFB Marina

Two brand new hardtop pontoons with slides have arrived and you guessed it – reservations for summer use are already being booked! Our three person jet ski, Craigcat boat, eclipse SUP’s & kayak will arrive in the next week or two. We expect our new lake toys to be in high demand! Already, the two converted fishing pontoons are a highly-demanded item being rented consistently.

Always 25% Off Section

Our new, “Always 25% Off”, section in the Marina Store is a hit with items flying off the shelf. All our new clothing, accessories & fishing gear has been stocked & selling well early in the season. We have a huge amount of NEW items stocked to make your lake experience memorable.

The lake has finally risen 3’, but still almost 4’ below pool, so please be careful out there! Stop in for a spring visit soon.

John Conry

FFB Marina Manager

See you at the Lake!

